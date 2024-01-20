Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 5,135 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.1% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

