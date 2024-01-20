Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

