Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $315.05 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $317.82. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average is $286.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.