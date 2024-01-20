Plexus’ (PLXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of PLXS opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

