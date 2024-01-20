PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $11,730,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 184.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,653 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 37.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 792,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,996. The company has a market cap of $238.97 million, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.87. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $41.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $472.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.56 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.