PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 135,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,727,000 after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240 in the last ninety days. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,343. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

