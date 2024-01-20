PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 228,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,594. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
