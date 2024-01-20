Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

POW stock opened at C$38.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4075775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

