PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.340-8.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.34-8.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.