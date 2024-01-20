PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.340-8.590 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

PPG opened at $141.39 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

