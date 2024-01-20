PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.340-8.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.34-8.59 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

