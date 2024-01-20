PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.34-8.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.340-8.590 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

PPG stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

