Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 25,610 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $188,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 91.9% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

