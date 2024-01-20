Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $208,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,259.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $961.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $610.66 and a 1 year high of $1,266.71.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,054.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

