Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $226,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

