Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,460 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Trane Technologies worth $291,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $248.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $249.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.