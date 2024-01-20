Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Corteva worth $202,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Corteva stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

