Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Ross Stores worth $163,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.63 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

