Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $285.78 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $285,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in AON by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $311.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

