Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $309.19 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $309,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $235.89 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

