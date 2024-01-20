Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Fidelity National Financial worth $276,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.