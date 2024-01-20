Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,672 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $162,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Shares of QCOM opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

