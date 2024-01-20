Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,794 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $171,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

