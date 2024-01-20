ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of PRA opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $668.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $275.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,242,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

