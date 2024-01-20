ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Up 1%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $78.01. 386,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 295,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $418.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Dow30
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
