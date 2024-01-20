Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

