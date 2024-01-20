Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$1.93. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 573,039 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of C$5.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0340309 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

