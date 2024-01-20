QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 420,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.