Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.54.

Qualys stock opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $3,714,449. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

