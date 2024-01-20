Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,567,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $290.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,841.53, a PEG ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.26 and a 1 year high of $290.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

