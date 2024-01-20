Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $307.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $311.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

