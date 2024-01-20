Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $273,403,451 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.30 and a one year high of $282.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

