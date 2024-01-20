Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Taysha Gene Therapies accounts for about 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 100,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,003,667.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.44 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

