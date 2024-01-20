Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 57.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

