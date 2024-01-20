Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

