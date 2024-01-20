Quantum Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $421.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $275.71 and a 12-month high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

