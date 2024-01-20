Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,147,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $4,073,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.6% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EW opened at $74.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

