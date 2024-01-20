Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 372 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 579,544 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

