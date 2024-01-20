RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $332.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lee Joyce Wong purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 867.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

