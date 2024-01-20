RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on February 9th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,465.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Lee Joyce Wong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at $753,477.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $227,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 10,322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBB. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

