Red Tortoise LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

