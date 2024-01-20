Red Tortoise LLC Buys 335 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $56.20 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.