Red Tortoise LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,996,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,798,000 after purchasing an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 634.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

