Red Tortoise LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,415,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,464,000 after buying an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,402,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

