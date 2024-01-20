Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

