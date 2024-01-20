Rent the Runway’s (RENT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of RENT opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,620.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,983 shares of company stock worth $331,878 in the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 119.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

