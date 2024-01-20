Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of Repligen worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,859. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

