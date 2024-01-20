Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -81.11% -24.23% -21.73% Consumer Portfolio Services 15.24% 21.08% 1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $168.41 million 7.73 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.54 $85.98 million $2.09 4.02

Analyst Recommendations

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $10.05, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

