Reviewing Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.91% 1.68% Huntington Bancshares 22.55% 14.71% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.74 7.21 Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.32 $2.24 billion $1.51 8.42

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Bancshares 0 9 5 1 2.47

Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

