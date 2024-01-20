Reviewing QuantaSing Group (QSG) & The Competition

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare QuantaSing Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuantaSing Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 192 906 1375 96 2.54

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 332.02%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 9.51%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -10.86 QuantaSing Group Competitors $375.36 million $19.67 million 7.45

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -7.91% -59.69% -0.07%

Summary

QuantaSing Group peers beat QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.